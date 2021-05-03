Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 21.970-21.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.60 billion-$35.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $470.23 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.10 and its 200 day moving average is $475.97. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

