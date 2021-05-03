Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $80.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.03 or 0.00334532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00032018 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006445 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

