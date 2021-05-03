Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

Shares of TRI opened at C$113.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$89.89 and a twelve month high of C$116.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.34. The firm has a market cap of C$56.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,004.17. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

