thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.51 ($14.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKA shares. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of FRA TKA traded down €0.09 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting €11.12 ($13.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,972 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.11 and a 200-day moving average of €8.70.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

