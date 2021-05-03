TigerCash Trading 36.6% Higher This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $34.30 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $722.44 or 0.01271291 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

