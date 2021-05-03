Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post sales of $401.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.94 million and the highest is $402.40 million. Titan International reported sales of $341.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

TWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 676,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,630. The company has a market cap of $701.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

