TouchCon (TOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,499.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $365,547.22 and approximately $43,499.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars.

