TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Up 0.1%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243.55 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 237.75 ($3.11). 1,000,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,195,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.40 ($3.10).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCAP. Shore Capital lowered shares of TP ICAP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

