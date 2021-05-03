TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRTX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

TRTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.66. 235,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $973.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

