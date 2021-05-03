TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $115.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
