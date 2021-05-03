Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Boosted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,793 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.29% of Trane Technologies worth $113,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

