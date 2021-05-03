TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals. Acquisitions act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expand international footprint. Partly due to these positives, the stock appreciated in the year-to-date period. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. Seasonality and high debt continues to be major concerns.”

TRU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

