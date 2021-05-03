Travala.com Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $264.08 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00009290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.69 or 0.01181172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00029510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.55 or 0.00737344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.95 or 1.00388889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,837,753 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.