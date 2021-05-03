Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNL. Truist increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TNL opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

