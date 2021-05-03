Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CAO Lisa Su Sells 12,186 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TZOO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.83. 3,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $193.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. Analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.