Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Buys $827,000.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

