Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

