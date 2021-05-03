Trias Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Trias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00073270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.00901570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,061.19 or 0.10666052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00100820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047005 BTC.

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

