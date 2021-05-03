Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post sales of $430.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.19 million and the lowest is $410.00 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $693.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

