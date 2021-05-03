Truist Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $90.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price lifted by Truist from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on R. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

R opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $81.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

