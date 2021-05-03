Truist Securiti Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WING. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $158.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.