Truist Securities Boosts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $81.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.