Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.65 Million

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce $160.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.90 million and the highest is $161.85 million. Trupanion reported sales of $117.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $665.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $839.85 million, with estimates ranging from $825.10 million to $854.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,699,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,525. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.52. 9,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,702. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,026.99 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

