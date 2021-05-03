Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 3,716 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

