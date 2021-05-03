Tuttle Tactical Management Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

