Tuttle Tactical Management Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tuttle Tactical Management trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

