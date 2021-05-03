Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of NYSE NGAB opened at $10.19 on Monday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

