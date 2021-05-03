U Network (UUU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

