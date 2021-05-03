U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $112.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit