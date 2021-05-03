U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $112.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

