U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.12. 9,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,180,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a market cap of $711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.