UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley cut Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SEB Equities raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

