Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $69,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.36. 56,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,768. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.