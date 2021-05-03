United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $372.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

