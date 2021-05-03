United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit