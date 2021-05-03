United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

