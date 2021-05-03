United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.56 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

