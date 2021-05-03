United Therapeutics (UTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $201.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

