Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $445.93 million, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

