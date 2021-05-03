Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Uranium Participation (TSE:U) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

U stock opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.69. Uranium Participation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.14.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

