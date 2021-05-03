Usca Ria LLC Acquires 193 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $338.94 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $342.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

