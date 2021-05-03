Usca Ria LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $223.69 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $137.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

