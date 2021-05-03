Usca Ria LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

ACI stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

