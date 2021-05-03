Usca Ria LLC Purchases 633 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $361.59 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.79 and its 200 day moving average is $347.70.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

