Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

