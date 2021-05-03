Usca Ria LLC Sells 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $290.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.08. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

