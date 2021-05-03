Utrust One Day Trading Volume Reaches $383.93 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $354.98 million and approximately $383.93 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 84.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.44 or 0.00890569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,119.29 or 0.10760610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047401 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

