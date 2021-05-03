Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,464.51, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

