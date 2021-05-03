Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $73.96 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

