Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 2292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

