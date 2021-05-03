Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $922.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
