Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $922.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Earnings History for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

