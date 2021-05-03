Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $275.85 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

